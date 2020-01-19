Former reality TV star Adrianne Curry just had her breast implants removed -- and she couldn't be happier despite a complication and a painful recovery process.

Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

Adrianne -- who won the very first season of "America's Next Top Model" in 2003 and now sells Avon products -- took to Instagram on Jan. 8 as well as her blog to chronicle her experience in several posts and share multiple photos including a few gruesome images of her removed silicone implants, skin and more post-op. "My breast implant removal was NOT easy. Double surgeries in 1 day . Because nothing a retired OG reality tv star does is ever the norm...." she captioned a photo of herself in a hospital bed, which kicked things off.

A second surgery was required when, while she was recovering, her doctor discovered a hematoma -- an experience Adrianne details on her "My Life Post-Hollywood" blog.

Adrianne further explained in a Jan. 10 post why she finally decided to get rid of her implants and shared frightening news about her situation. "I was told I had NO LEAK silicone implants, that they were NOT ruptured by multiple Drs. I was told I was imagining the burning feeling, the shooting pains (like being stabbed) the mysterious rashes and other unexplained health issues," Adrianne began in a post with graphic images of her removed implants as well as breast tissue. "[My removal doctor Florence Mussat] @florencemussatmd said to my husband [voice actor Matthew Rhode] @ducksauce [s]he had never seen an implant yellowed like this. She also said it was ruptured. You can SEE the chemicals that had been slowly oozing into my body. We have [N]O idea how long this was happening."

Adrianne continued, "I put off explanting since 2011. I was afraid I would meet my future husband and I would look like a monster. Implanting had hurt so bad and had so many complications I wanted to avoid any more surgeries. After my husband and I married in 2018, he immediately asked when I was going to get my stupid boobs out. For years I researched. For years I meticulously planned. I chose my DR. Because she is really skilled. I chose her because she was located in my home state. It made sense to go back to where I was from to become who I used to be."

Adrianne told her followers that she regrets having plastic surgery in the first place. "I had glorious real boobs that I butchered due to insecurity and pressure in entertainment," she wrote in part.

In another post shared during her recovery, she called what was taken out of her chest the "CHERNOBYL of Sili[c]one Implants" and said she was elated to finally be "100% natural! Nothing is fake. No dumb Instagram filter, no photoshopped flesh, no silicone...& I never used botox or fillers," Adrianne wrote. "I am f------ beautiful JUST the way I am. I wear my scars proudly..."

She also posted a few photos her husband took of her after she put on some makeup in recent days so that she would feel better as she continued to recover. "It's amazing what a little slapperino of makeup on your face can do when you feel like a semitruck backed over your chest a few times," she quipped in another caption.