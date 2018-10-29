Teresa Giudice recently got new breasts implants.

The reality TV star made the surprising revelation at the New Jersey Ultimate Women's Expo on Oct. 28 while speaking about her love of fitness.

Richie Buxo/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

"I love it," she said, according to Radar Online. "As a matter of fact, I just got my breasts redone. Remember Season 1 [of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"] when I had my breasts done? So I just changed out my implants and the doctor is here."

Teresa said that because of the implants she hasn't worked out in at least a month.

"I'm jones-ing so bad because I really want to get back into it and start feeling like — I don't feel right," she said. "When I work out and I eat right, it's like it's amazing how good you feel."

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

The mother of four initially got a breast enlargement in 2010.

She told Steppin' Out magazine that she always felt insecure when she wore swimsuits before 2010.

"I always had to get padded tops! I never liked how I looked in bathing suits," she said. "I never wanted to put lingerie on. I feel you need boobs for lingerie."

Interestingly, she said, her dad, who has been hospitalized with serious health concerns, was supportive of her enhancing her upper body.

"My dad said, 'You should have just gotten them done when you were 18 and not told me,'" she recalled. "I was like, 'WHAT?!'"