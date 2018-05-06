Simon Cowell has no problem admitting he's vain.

The "America's Got Talent" host -- who returns to judge Season 13 along with Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel on May 29 -- told Britain's The Sun on Sunday that he's visited cosmetic surgeon Jean-Louis Sebagh for a Silhouette Soft Lift.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The procedure, the newspaper writes, "involves sewing bioplastic-infused thread into the face and neck and tugging it to get rid of sagging skin." It costs about $2,700.

"There's lots of things you can do now," Simon, 58, told The Sun on Sunday. "You don't just have to stuff your face with filler and Botox."

Simon -- seen above and below at the NBCUniversal Summer Press Day in Universal City, California, on May 2 -- also told the newspaper, "It hurts like hell but it gets rid of sun damage and unplugs all the crap. For me now, it's all about having clean skin. If you have clean skin, you look better. But you have to be very careful with some of this stuff."

According to The Sun on Sunday, Simon's French doctor has been nicknamed "The Picasso of dermatology" and has other famous clients including Cindy Crawford, 52, Elle Macpherson, 54, and Kylie Minogue, 49.

Stewart Cook/REX/Shutterstock

Simon, of course, has long copped to getting Botox.

In 2015, he admitted he had to scale back on the face-freezing injections because Sharon Osbourne had poked fun at him when he started having trouble moving his face.

"Hopefully I look better now -- I probably did have a little too much Botox a couple of years ago, because everyone on TV has it," he told Britain's Mirror. "Now I have facials, but nothing too extravagant at the moment."

Simon -- who's been dating Lauren Silverman, 40, the mother of his 4-year-old son, Eric, since 2013 -- has done many other things too to help him relax, unwind and look his best too.

Rex USA

The British music and entertainment -- seen above in 2015 -- said he enjoyed getting regular facial massages and at the time was also a fan of getting regular vitamin injections (a cocktail of B12, vitamin C and magnesium) through an IV drip delivered by a nurse who visited his home.

"I also had a sheep placenta facial once, which was quite out-there," he also told the Mirror in 2015.