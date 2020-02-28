Stars not wearing makeup in 2020

While they look stunning all glammed up on the red carpet, celebrities are just as beautiful when they go makeup-free on social media. At Wonderwall.com, we love seeing celebs embrace their natural beauty, so we're rounding up some of our favorite barefaced photos... starting with this stunning selfie from Demi Lovato! The singer, who posted this pic on Feb. 24, shared her love for #nomakeupmonday. "Haven't done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it's important to show myself underneath it all," she captioned it. "This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of my booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am." Keep reading to see more celebs keeping it real...

