New celebrity couples of 2020

Ah, new love! Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at all the new celebrity couples who made their debuts in 2020... starting with Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader! After a few weeks of dating rumors, the comedy star and the actress publicly confirmed their romance when they walked the red carpet together at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5. The "Barry" actor and the "The O.C." actress were all smiles as they posed for photos after first being seen grabbing coffee together in Bill's hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma in December 2019. The duo co-starred in the 2013 rom-com "The To Do List," which was directed by Bill's then-wife, filmmaker Maggie Carey, from whom he split in 2018. Keep reading for more of the year's new couples...

