The rumors certainly appear to be true! Judging from their social media, "Bachelor" stars Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules are dating.

On Tuesday, the rumored duo seemed to confirm the romance speculation with strikingly similar posts on their Instagram Stories.

CraSH / imageSPACE / Shutterstock / ABC

Victoria shared a snapshot of a field under a gorgeous sunrise. Around the same time, Chris posted two videos of what appeared to be the same field being plowed.

The franchise's devoted following, known as Bachelor Nation, were first alerted about the new couple last week after "Reality Steve" Carbone, who often serves up "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" spoilers online, reported that Victoria had been spending time with Chris at his Iowa home.

"One of the more random Bachelor 'couples' that I can't say I ever would've guessed. I don't know how long this has been going on or how serious it is, but I can confirm that Victoria Fuller is currently together in Iowa for the week with Chris Soules," the tweet from April 15 read.

According to Us Weekly, Chris made the first move, sending Victoria a message on Instagram.

"He apparently DMs a lot of people," a source said.

Victoria, 26, most recently appeared on Peter Weber's season on "The Bachelor." She quickly became a highly controversial contestant after pictures surfaced of her modeling "White Lives Matter" merchandise. Additional reports, though, said the clothing was meant to reference white marlins, which are overfished. She later apologized for the confusion.

Chris, who fronted the popular reality TV show in 2015, hasn't had it easy since appearing on the show, having been arrested in 2017 after allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly crash that killed a 66-year-old farmer.

Brian To/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

In a plea deal in 2018, Chris pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, which is an aggravated misdemeanor. He received a suspended two-year prison sentence and agreed to pay a $625 fine.