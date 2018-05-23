Celebrity superfans of 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette'

Millions of people tune in every week to watch lovestruck contestants vie for the heart of someone they just met. Of course, we're talking about "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," arguably America's most guiltiest pleasure. "The Bachelor" franchise is a machine and even some of Hollywood's biggest names stop to smell the roses every Monday night. Yes, even A-listers love watching the drama of the sometimes shameless reality TV staple. On May 28, the next season of "The Bachelorette" begins with Becca Kufrin quest for love, so you can bet that Tinseltown's A-listers will be tuning in (yes, even guys watch!). Join Wonderwall.com in taking a look at Hollywood's most unapologetic members of "Bachelor Nation," starting with Jennifer Aniston. The actress admits that she "loves" the "The Bachelor" franchise. While speaking to Jimmy Kimmel in 2016, she said, "we have a lot of fun" watching the show. In fact, in speaking to Jimmy she predicted who notorious Bachelor Nick Viall would pick for his final four. While looking at pictures of the women, Jen even spoke about past contestants, proving she's a longtime fan. For the record, Jen didn't pick the eventual winner. Click through to see who else dedicates Monday's to "The Bachelor."

