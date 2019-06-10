Messiest breakups in Bachelor Nation history

Whether it's your guilty pleasure or your open obsession, there's no denying the entertainment value that the "The Bachelor" franchise brings to our television sets on Monday nights. And though it doesn't have the best track record of leading to lasting love, the aftermath of the insane breakups provides mounds of gossip fodder we always lap up. Wonderwall.com is rounding up these messy breakups, starting with the epic split on the unforgettable Season 22 finale of "The Bachelor" in 2018. That season's star, Arie Luyendyk Jr., deserves a place in the Bachelor Nation hall of fame for what was hands-down the messiest (and most controversial!) breakup in the franchise's history. Not only did he renege on his final pick -- dumping Becca Kufrin weeks after proposing -- but he allowed "The Bachelor" cameras to roll while he broke up with her. Their awkward encounter aired on national television before cameras followed him as he pleaded with runner-up Lauren Burnham to take him back. But all's well that ends well: In 2019, Arie married second pick Lauren and welcomed a daughter with her. As for Becca? She became the star of "The Bachelorette" and is now living with her No. 1 (and only!) pick, Garrett Yrigoyen. Keep reading to take a stroll down memory lane and relive more of the most dramatic breakups in franchise history...

RELATED: Biggest scandals in "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" history