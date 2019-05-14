'The Bachelorette' alum Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals new details about Shawn Booth split
Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth ended their engagement last fall. "After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways," they told People magazine in a statement announcing their split.
Now, six months after going public with their breakup news, Kaitlyn has revealed who broke up with whom.
During a May 12 appearance on E!'s "LadyGang" podcast, as reported by People and Us Weekly, Kaitlyn -- the star of Season 11 of "The Bachelorette" -- told co-host Keltie Knight that she's not the one who pulled the plug.
"He left me," Kaitlyn said, adding, "He didn't know why he couldn't love me."
After another co-host, Jac Vanek, speculated that Shawn was "intimidated" by Kaitlyn, Us reports, Kaitlyn explained that she thinks "the show was too hard for someone to get over. I don't know," she added, "that's what I'm going off of."
Kaitlyn's new love, former banker Jason Tartick -- she and the Season 14 "The Bachelorette" contestant went public with their romance in January -- also made an appearance on "LadyGang" and gushed about his girlfriend.
"I have never in my life been as happy as I am with Kaitlyn and there's no looking back right now," he said, making it clear he thinks they have a future together.
Asked if he's intimidated by "how strong and powerful" she is "as a lady," Us reports, Jason made it clear he's not. "Intimidated would be the polar opposite [of how I feel]," he said. "I am turned on by how strong she is as a lady."
Kaitlyn has made no secret of how she feels about Jason: She's already in love. "I fell a little harder last night, when he knew every BSB song, and danced the whole time," Kaitlyn wrote on Instagram in April. "You, Jason Tartick, are my fav."
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 23 hours ago All the royals news you need to know for May 2019