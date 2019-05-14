Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth ended their engagement last fall. "After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways," they told People magazine in a statement announcing their split.

Walter McBride / Getty Images

Now, six months after going public with their breakup news, Kaitlyn has revealed who broke up with whom.

During a May 12 appearance on E!'s "LadyGang" podcast, as reported by People and Us Weekly, Kaitlyn -- the star of Season 11 of "The Bachelorette" -- told co-host Keltie Knight that she's not the one who pulled the plug.

"He left me," Kaitlyn said, adding, "He didn't know why he couldn't love me."

After another co-host, Jac Vanek, speculated that Shawn was "intimidated" by Kaitlyn, Us reports, Kaitlyn explained that she thinks "the show was too hard for someone to get over. I don't know," she added, "that's what I'm going off of."

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Kaitlyn's new love, former banker Jason Tartick -- she and the Season 14 "The Bachelorette" contestant went public with their romance in January -- also made an appearance on "LadyGang" and gushed about his girlfriend.

"I have never in my life been as happy as I am with Kaitlyn and there's no looking back right now," he said, making it clear he thinks they have a future together.

Asked if he's intimidated by "how strong and powerful" she is "as a lady," Us reports, Jason made it clear he's not. "Intimidated would be the polar opposite [of how I feel]," he said. "I am turned on by how strong she is as a lady."

Kaitlyn has made no secret of how she feels about Jason: She's already in love. "I fell a little harder last night, when he knew every BSB song, and danced the whole time," Kaitlyn wrote on Instagram in April. "You, Jason Tartick, are my fav."