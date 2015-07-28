Kaitlyn Bristowe is about to get a work out from lugging her new ring around!

The "Bachelorette" beauty is now rocking a stunning 3.5-carat diamond and platinum ring from jeweler Neil Lane. The ring is set with a central round diamond and is surrounded by 160 smaller diamonds in an entwined band.

The ring, of course, was given to her during the finale of the ABC show after suitor Shawn Booth got down on bended knee, asking for her hand in marriage.

Shawn, People magazine said, looked at a few options before quickly setting his eye on the round stone diamond ring.

"Shawn was very self-assured and there was no doubt in his mind about what he was about to do," said Neil, who is the sort-of unofficial "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" jeweler. "He was not nervous at all and was like, 'That's the ring, that's the girl and we are moving on together.' He was certain he was the guy."

The hand-crafted jewelry is Kaitlyn's "dream ring," Neil said.

The Canadian beauty is over the moon with her current life.

"I didn't think I could be this happy," she told the magazine. "We have such an honest relationship. Every day I think, 'I picked the right guy.'"

Shawn said, "She just makes me feel different, something that I've never felt before. It's what I've been looking for."

In accepting Shawn's proposal, Kaitlyn sent lightning rod Nick Viall home, but not before the rejected party nearly proposed, too. Kaityn, though, stopped Nick as he was getting down to his knee.

"I look at you and I think about how in love I am with you and what you mean to me. I'm not ready to let you go and I don't want to let us go because I am in love with you," he told her in proposing. "I look at you and I have such confidence in you and in us and I am yours forever if you'll have me, and, umm, Kaitlyn—"

In a matter of minutes, Nick went from being on the doorstep of engagement to leaving in a limo, calling himself "the world's biggest joke."

Nick, perhaps shockingly, had someone kind of in his corner (emphasis on "kind of.")

"As much as I don't care for Nick, I don't wish a broken heart on anyone," tweeted Andi Dorfman, whose heart Nick vied for on the previous season of "The Bachelorette." There is no love lost between Andy and Nick, though they do remain cordial. She followed up with another tweet after Nick's failed proposal, writing, "If I were Nick I would have swallowed that 80k ring and said oops I lost it…"