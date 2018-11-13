Former "Bachelor" Chris Soules has struck a plea deal in his fatal 2017 crash that left a farmer dead.

Splash News

According to TMZ, the former "Dancing With The Stars" contestant pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, which is an aggravated misdemeanor. Chris initially pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The former reality TV star could still see jail time, as the aggravated misdemeanor carries up to two years in jail. He will be sentenced in January.

According to police, Chris was driving his truck on April 24, 2017, when he slammed into a man driving a tractor, sending it into a ditch. The victim, farmer Kenneth Mosher, died from injuries sustained in the accident. Chris tended to him and called 911, but cops say he fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

He was later arrested at his home, several hours after the fatal accident (police had to get a search warrant to enter the home and bring him in).

The following day, Chris was released from jail after a judge set a $10,000 cash-only bond.

Brian To/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

There was speculation that he could have been intoxicated, but he was not charged with DUI.

During court, his lawyers tried to get the case dismissed, but failed.

Chris, his lawyer argued, "acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher."