"Bachelor" star Peter Weber is reacting to Cosmopolitan's decision to pull its digital cover featuring contestant Victoria Fuller due to her perceived ties to "White Lives Matter," calling her a "good person."

Maarten de Boer / ABC

"Just being completely honest, I can't really speak too much on it, cause I don't really know many facts about the whole situation," he said during a Build Series interview. "I just recently heard about that with the cover being removed, but, obviously during that moment too, I knew nothing about that, none of us did. All I can speak on is the time I was able to spend with Victoria throughout this experience, and I truly enjoyed my experience with her."

ABC

On Monday's episode, Victoria participated in a Cosmopolitan photoshoot in Costa Rica as part of a group date. As the caveat for Victoria winning the group date challenge, Cosmopolitan said it was going to put her on the digital magazine cover. However, Editor-in-chief Jessica Pels reneged after seeing photos of Victoria allegedly modeling "White Lives Matter" merchandise. Additional reports, though, said the clothing was meant to reference white marlins, which are overfished. In her Letter to the Editor post, the Cosmo head honcho said the fact that it was a pun was irrelevant, especially based on perception.

"Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand," Jessica wrote. "We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color."

During his new interview, Peter backed Victoria, claiming, "I really feel like she's a good person and she's got a lot of endearing qualities."

He added that he hopes fans of the popular ABC show "can form their opinions on her based on what they see between the two of us and her time on the show. She's not perfect, I'm not perfect, no one's perfect, but that's all I can really say on that."

Victoria's controversial modeling occurred before competing on "The Bachelor."

This isn't the first time Victoria's pre-"Bachelor" life has made headlines — just a week ago her previous relationship with country singer Chase Rice became public knowledge when he serenaded Peter and Victoria during a date.

Chase later blasted the show. "If there's anything I ever wanted, it's to have nothing to do with the drama of that show," he said.