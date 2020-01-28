Following his appearance on the "Bachelor," country singer Chase Rice is slamming the reality TV production for exploiting his little known previous relationship with one of the show's contestants.

On Monday night's show, Chase performed during Peter Weber's date with Victoria Fuller at an Ohio amusement park. Unbeknownst to the current Bachelor, Victoria previously dated the 32-year-old country star.

While speaking to Fitz in the Morning, Chase said he was already somewhat hesitant to do the show, but his team convinced him that no funny business would take place.

"They've never brought somebody in and surprised the guest on the show," Chase said. "To do that to me, it's over the top; it's unnecessary. I didn't expect it. But at the end of the day, it happened. I don't know if it's the producers, or if they just got lucky as hell. I know what I think but I'll let everybody else figure out what they think. I was pissed. I was really pissed off to be honest."

Neither Chase nor Victoria detailed when or for how long they dated, but the county singer seemed to downplay the romance a bit.

"We spent a night together in Charlotte. She's a cool chick—from what I know of her," he said. "I got no problem with her. I got no problem with him."

On the episode, Victoria said that seeing her ex and making out with Peter in front of Chase was "awkward" and "so uncomfortable.

Chase, who went on the show to promote his songs "Lonely If You Are" and "Eyes On You," didn't mince words when asked about appearing on the ABC show again.

"If there's anything I've ever wanted, it's to have nothing to do with the drama of that show," he said.