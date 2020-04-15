Former "Bachelor" star Chris Soules may be finding love with one of the franchise's more controversial contestants in recent memory.

On Wednesday, "Reality Steve" Carbone, who often serves up "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" spoilers online, reported that Victoria Fuller has been in Iowa spending time with Chris this week.

ABC

In the tweet, Steve, who has a very good track record of breaking news pertaining to the ABC franchise, admits that he doesn't know "how long this has been going on or how serious it is."

Victoria, 26, most recently appeared on Peter Weber's season on "The Bachelor." She quickly became a highly controversial contestant after pictures surfaced of her modeling "White Lives Matter" merchandise. Additional reports, though, said the clothing was meant to reference white marlins, which are overfished. She later apologized for the confusion.

Victoria was also arrested for DWI in Virginia in 2017 and she was even accused of breaking up a marriage, something she vehemently denied.

Brian To/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Chris, who fronted the popular reality TV show in 2015, hasn't had it easy since appearing on the show, having been arrested in 2017 after allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly crash that killed a 66-year-old farmer.

According to police, Chris was driving his truck on April 24, 2017, when he slammed into a man driving a tractor, sending it into a ditch. The victim, farmer Kenneth Mosher, died from injuries sustained in the accident. Chris tended to him and called 911, but cops say he fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. He was later arrested at his home, several hours after the fatal accident (police had to get a search warrant to enter the home and bring him in).

In a plea deal in 2018, Chris pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, which is an aggravated misdemeanor. He received a suspended two-year prison sentence and agreed to pay a $625 fine.

In addition to "The Bachelor," Chris also appeared on "Dancing With The Stars" in 2015.