Jack Osbourne and his wife of nearly six years, Lisa Stelly, are getting divorced.

Lisa filed divorce documents in court on May 18, The Blast reported, but she listed the date of separation as May 4.

In the docs, Lisa also indicated that she wants spousal support and wants Jack to pay her attorney's fees.

REX/Shutterstock

The couple married in 2012 in a very private ceremony in Hawaii. They have three children together, including a daughter who was just born in February. In the divorce documents, she's asking for joint and legal custody of their children: Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose and Minnie Theodora.

The couple had been through hardships together. In 2013, they announced that Lisa had tragically miscarried a son.

"Losing a baby really does do a lot of damage personally and to the whole family. I needed to take some time and come to terms with our loss," she told Hello magazine. "I'm really glad we did [wait]. When I got pregnant, I was fully prepared. It wasn't like a Band-Aid. I still have moments here and there, of course."

WireImage

The couple seemed to be the picture of happiness earlier this year when they welcomed their third daughter, Minnie Theodora.

"Hey everyone meet Minnie! She's the newest member of my girls only squad. (andy stole the 'i' from inch) #girlsrule #playerscurse #happydaddy #hatchling," he wrote on Instagram.

On Lisa's birthday in March, Jack shared a photo her to his Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday to the best mother, wife and sprinkle queen ive ever met."