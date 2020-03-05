Nicolas Cage's new girlfriend is reportedly three years younger than his eldest child, plus more celeb love life news for early March 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early March 2020, starting with this age-mismatched duo... On March 4, The Sun and MailOnline reported that Nicolas Cage's new girlfriend is a 26-year-old woman named Riko Shibata. The duo, who made their debut at the Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 8, were photographed holding hands during a lunch outing in New York City on March 3. Riko is 30 years younger than the actor and three years younger than his eldest child, son Weston Cage. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

