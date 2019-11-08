Biggest celeb weddings of the last decade

We'd give anything to have been a fly on the wall at the many memorable A-list nuptials that have gone down over the last decade. Instead, Wonderwall.com has you covered with details from the most talked-about and extravagant celeb "I dos" of the 2010s, starting with Prince William and Duchess Kate's royal wedding. Roughly 23 million Americans tuned in for the live broadcast of their vows at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. Kate wore a custom Alexander McQueen gown with a dramatic eight-foot train. The satin-and-lace stunner came with a reported $250K price tag, while the entire opulent affair -- including the ceremony, two receptions, a fireworks show and plenty of security -- cost an estimated $34 million. Keep reading for more of the biggest celeb weddings from 2010 to 2019...

