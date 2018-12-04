Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gwen Stefani wasn't falling for Ellen DeGeneres' tricks!

On Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host slyly tried to get the singer to claim that she and Blake Shelton are engaged.

"So Blake told me that y'all are engaged now," Ellen said.

While the crowd cheered loudly, the "Hollaback Girl" singer laughed, "No he didn't. No we're not. No we're not. No we're not."

Laughing through her embarrassment, she asked Ellen, "What are you talking about? We're not. We're not engaged, and we're not married. And he's my boyfriend still."

Ellen wasn't done.

"But when will you get married?" she pressed on. Gwen squirmed, "I don't know. I do not know."

"Every time I come on here, I think it's gonna be like, 'I got this.' But I don't. I don't," Gwen joked. "But I do like talking about him. He's awesome. And we got to do a video together. See how I did that? Changed it to something that would benefit me?"

Ellen even went so far as to suggest that Gwen propose to her boyfriend of three years. Marriage rumors have circulated around the couple for much of that time. In fact, earlier this year Gwen said she thinks about marrying her man "all the time."

Considering that, Ellen wasn't done, as she continued to pester Gwen about the country superstar, who was named People magazine's 2017 Sexiest Man Alive. She even asked if their sex life got better or worse after he was anointed with the title.

"Oh my God," Gwen said. "I feel like she needs to try to take it to the next level every time I come with Blake. Oh my God! I can't believe I just said that. That was so crazy."

