Why Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton haven't gotten engaged yet, plus more news

New details about all those Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton engagement rumors

If it ain't broke ...? Despite the repeated marriage rumors that keep circling around Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend of nearly three years, Blake Shelton, the two remain happily unmarried and very much in love. Gwen, who turned 49 on Wednesday, Oct, 3, has admitted to Ellen DeGeneres that she thinks about marrying Blake "all the time," while Blake has said casually, "the more time that goes by, I guess you'd be getting close to" a wedding. But according to E! News, since everything's coming up roses for the singers, they're just fine maintaining their happy romance as it stands. "There is no reason for them to rush into a marriage so they aren't," a source told ET earlier this year. "Both of them are happy and content with where their relationship is right now." In a June interview with Willie Geist, Blake also said he and Gwen both wondered if it was more than coincidental that they got together shortly after ending rough marriages. "I think if Gwen and I were being honest right now, talking about this, I think in the back of our mind, that we both kind of thought, this is a rebound deal because we're both coming out of a low spot in our lives and we're kind of clinging to each other to get through this," he said in June. "But now, here we are, going on three years later and every day that goes by, it just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us and it constantly feels like it's going to the next level." Gwen has sounded like she shares a similar sentiment about the relationship. Calling Blake her "homeboy" on "Good Morning America," recently, she pointed out: "He's just really an amazing all-around human so I feel so grateful for that."

