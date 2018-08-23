Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still fighting over custody, plus more news

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still fighting over custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are far from done fighting over the custody of their six children. The estranged couple, who are parents to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, made headlines this week for allegedly settling their vicious custody battle, in which Jolie has previously kept her ex from visiting with the kids as much as he is entitled to and accusing him of being a deadbeat dad. However, a source tells Page Six that the battle is far from over, despite reports. A source close to Pitt told the outlet, "Nothing has changed since the judge made an interim custody agreement a few months ago in which he said Angelina must let Brad see the children." The two will reportedly have another hearing in a few weeks to decide the arrangement.

RELATED: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie - romance retrospective