Gwen Stefani thinks about marrying Blake Shelton 'all the time,' plus more news

Gwen Stefani admits to Ellen Degeneres she wants to marry Blake Shelton

He loves hanging out with her kids. He can't stop gushing about her singing talent. They even work well together. So when can we expect to Gwen Stefani's left ring finger all blinged out, courtesy of Blake Shelton? If Ellen DeGeneres has her way, the answer is sooner rather than later. When Gwen stopped by "Ellen" to talk about her new Las Vegas residency on the Tuesday, April 10, edition of the show, the host wasted no time cornering Gwen on the latest round of rumors suggesting she and Blake are getting ready for a trip down the aisle. After joking that Blake "got sexier" when he was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, Gwen admitted that in her eyes, her man "just keeps getting better and cuter and more country," (via E! News). The singer also admitted she gets "nervous" when Ellen brings up Blake. "I just feel like for some reason the cameras are rolling and I shouldn't say something," she said with a shy smile. Soon enough, Ellen gave Gwen her best pitch for an honest update on the engagement rumors. "If I say, 'We are,' then I say, 'We are!' And if I say, 'No, we're not,' then that would be sad, too." Gwen then turned the tables on Ellen, asking, "What do you think I should do about it?" Ellen quickly responded, "I think you should get married," asking, "Don't you?" As Gwen giggled like a schoolgirl, issuing a faux-exasperated, "What are you doing?! God!" Ellen pointed out she was simply responding to the question she'd been asked. "You came to me! I'm not at your house," Ellen said. "It seems like you came to me for advice, and you're asking me, and I'm telling you, 'Yes, y'all should get married." That's when Gwen kind of just gave in. "You know, what? I love weddings. The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He is lovable!" she told the host, who suggested Gwen "just think about it." Said Gwen: "I do. I think about it all the time." Asked if Blake thinks about it, too, Gwen giggled again: "I swear ... I don't know!"

RELATED: Celebs getting married in 2018