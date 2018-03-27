Sofia Vergara's long-running battle with her ex over frozen embryos is again making headlines.

Is this Groundhog's Day?

Earlier this year, Sofia's ex, Nick Loeb, asked a court to award him custody of two frozen embryos they created in 2013 while they were together. However, in new documents obtained by The Blast, the "Modern Family" actress asked for the lawsuit to be tossed.

Nick has filed similar lawsuits against her twice, and she's walked away victorious twice. His latest lawsuit was filed in Louisiana — the second time he's filed in the state.

In her argument for a dismissal, Sofia says the case should be thrown out because it has no connection to Louisiana. Sofia, according to The Blast, also says Nick is attempting to file the lawsuit "under the guise of Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act, but she claims that doesn't apply to pre-embryos."

Sofia and Nick split up in 2014. When they split, they had two frozen embryos, but the terms of their arrangement required consent from both of them before they could be brought to term. Sofia has balked, but Nick has tried in vain for three years to get the embryos, saying he wants them implanted in a surrogate.

When a Louisiana judge dismissed his lawsuit last year, he called the fertilized eggs "citizens of California."

The court has "no jurisdiction because the embryos were conceived in California," TMZ said, citing legal documents at the time. Nick, who Sofia dated for four years, claimed that he and his ex planned their life in Louisiana, but the court didn't believe him.

Louisiana is known for favorable laws when it comes to the rights of unborn children, and the judge speculated at the time that that was why Nick filed the lawsuit there.