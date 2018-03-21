Blake Shelton gushes about having Gwen Stefani's kids in his life, plus more news

Blake Shelton loves having Gwen Stefani's kids in his life

From the hangout time at his ranch in Oklahoma to the birthday parties he helps his lady, Gwen Stefani, throw, Blake Shelton is all about the kids who've come to hold a central place in his life. The "Voice" coach stopped by the "Today" show this week, where he told Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford how much he loves spending time with Kingston, Apollo and Zuma Rossdale, the sons Gwen shares with her ex, Gavin Rossdale. The funny thing is, having kids around wasn't something he expected. "I never saw that coming. But it's so fun. They are [great kids]," he said (via Us Weekly). "At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, 'Well, that wasn't meant to be.' Then all of a sudden it happens — one way or another — and it's like, 'Wow, I really missed out on a lot.' And so having them around, is you know, I don't even know how to describe it. It's so much fun." Picking up on his gushing attitude, Hoda asked, "You love it, huh?" Blake admitted he does. "Oh my god, yeah," he said with a smile. So does that mean he and Gwen could have a baby of their own? Maybe. A source recently told Us, "their feeling is if it happens naturally, great," adding that "they've decided to not focus on it for the time being."

RELATED: Celebrity PDA of 2018