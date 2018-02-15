Khloe Kardashian has reportedly spent $75k on her baby's nursery so far, plus more news

Khloe Kardashian is spending major dough on her Cleveland nursery

When Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby arrives in April, Tristan will still be busy with his Cleveland Cavaliers basketball season. That's why the couple is reportedly planning to welcome their firstborn at their home in Ohio, where Khloe's dropped some major bucks to get the nursery ready. "She's already spent $75,000," an insider tells Life&Style. "It's very minimal in design with a lot of light blues and acrylic accents," says the source. According to the tab, the nursery's tricked out with a $4,500 Vetro Lucite acrylic crib just like the one Khloe's new niece Chicago West has in her Los Angels nursery. There's also a $700 daybed in the Cleveland room, as well as chairs draped with cashmere blankets valued at $1,000 each and a white "faux-fur throw." Life&Style's insider adds that Khloe opted for natural wood floors and white lambskin rugs. The home itself boasts views of Lake Erie and, according to the source, that aesthetic plays into the nursery's design as well. Said the source: "She wanted the calming effect of the water to play a big part in the nursery. She wants it to feel like a spa lounge."

