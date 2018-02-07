Are you ready to spice up your life? After years of speculation, The Spice Girls are getting back together for a reunion tour, according to a new report.

TMZ claimed on Feb. 7 that the girls -- all five of them -- will tour the United Kingdom and the United States. There is no plan for the women to record new music, and there is no plan for a Las Vegas residency show, as many have claimed, TMZ said.

AP

The planning is the in early stages, but "the tour is going to happen," the report said.

If this does indeed happen, it will be somewhat of a surprise. For years, there have been multiple reports that Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, wanted no part of reliving her Spice Girls days. However, the report says, she has come around and is "fully on board."

Rex USA

Chatter of a possible reunion reached a new level last week after the women met up with their original manager, Simon Fuller, at Geri Halliwell's London home. Many wondered if the meeting was to discuss a reunion. TMZ said that meeting was for "rough planning," and the goal is a world tour that will kick off in late summer. Simon will manage the tour and the women are already looking into "merchandising opportunities," the report says.

On Tuesday, Mel B, aka Scary Spice, hinted that a tour could be in works while speaking to reporters.

The Spice Girls's fans were sent into a frenzy last week when Victoria posted a photo of the women together.

"Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower," she captioned the image.

Emily Bunton, aka Baby Spice, also shared an image of the reunion.

"Great catch up with my girls! #bffs always ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ the future is looking spicy!," she captioned the Instagram image.

Geri, aka Ginger Spice, posted the pic and said girl power is "alive and well."

Welcome back, ladies!