Girl Power, 2018 version.

The Spice Girls were back together again, this time on social media.

On Friday, Victoria Beckham shared a photo of all the Spice Girls together, sending their fans into an absolute tizzy.

"Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower," she captioned the image.

Emily Bunton, aka Baby Spice, also shared an image of the reunion.

"Great catch up with my girls! #bffs always ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ the future is looking spicy!," she captioned the Instagram image.

Geri Halliwell, who hosted the gathering at her home on Feb. 2, posted the pic and said girl power is "alive and well."

Also at the gathering was the group's original manager, Simon Fuller. Because of the the gathering, there are already rumors that the group could be reuniting.

WireImage

According to TMZ, Ginger, aka Ginger Spice, is on board to form the group again, but doesn't want to a tour. It's been reported over the years that Victoria wants no part of an official Spice Girls reunion tour.

Tour or no tour, we wannabe at Geri's house with all the girls, too!