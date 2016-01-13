Girl power, minus one. Sorry Spice Girls fans, but that long-anticipated, long-discussed reunion isn't going to happen.

If there is some semblance of a reunion, it won't include Victoria Beckham, who has apparently cut ties with the '90s supergroup.

Over the past year, multiple media outlets have reported that Posh Spice and the girls were all but confirmed to reunite in 2016 for the 20th anniversary of the group.

Now, though, it seems that that is nothing more than a fantasy because Victoria is saying thanks, but no thanks.

According to Victoria's rep, Mrs. David Beckham "has been very respectful about the fabulous time they had together in the past, however her focus is now very much her family and fashion business."

In other words, you'll see Victoria smile before you see her on stage with the gang.

Victoria's spicy refusal likely puts the ax in the reunion for good. Mel B, aka Scary Spice, has said over the years that she would be ecstatic to reunite, but she would only do so if it was the entire group.

The most common rumor surrounding the group centered on them touring with the Backstreet Boys.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, BSB's A.J. McLean didn't exactly shut down those rumors. In fact, he continued to stir the pot a little bit.

"The Spice Girls tour has been this idea bouncing around for the past year and a half, and it's something we're still talking about," he said. "But we're going back in on the 12th to dust off the cobwebs. We're working with a new producer, Jay Cash, who wrote 'Sugar' for Maroon 5. This is just the beginning phase, but we're hoping to have the album done before our cruise in May."

Mel B, too, hinted at a tour, but was more restrained.

"There's nothing to really spill because nothing has been announced, nothing's official," Melanie Brown said in September. "I mean, yes, we are in talks because it's our 20th anniversary. And I want something to happen. I'm forcing them a little bit, but yeah. I've been saying it for five years, 'We are reuniting. We are, aren't we?'"

At one point, there were rumors that Victoria wouldn't be involved in a tour, but Mel squashed those, saying the "whole point" is for them to all be together.

"She's my friend. I adore her. I love her to pieces," she said. "If we do something it has to be all of us."

Guess we'll have to find other ways to spice up our lives.