Police responded to Tori Spelling's Los Angeles-area home Thursday morning after authorities received a 911 call indicating she was having a "breakdown."

Dave Starbuck/Future Image/WENN.

TMZ reported on March 1 that Tori was being "very aggressive" when police arrived at her home around 7 AM. One source told the website that Tori was going through a "nervous breakdown."

The Blast obtained a dispatch call with stated authorities were descending on the home for a "female" with a possible "mental illness."

It's not known who exactly called police or who was home at the time, other than Tori.

TMZ was quick to report that the "90210" star does not have any weapons, but her behavior was serious enough to alert authorities.

Coincidentally, police were called to Tori's home on Wednesday night after she thought someone was breaking into her house. However, it was simply Dean McDermott, coming home.