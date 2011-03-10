Cry him a river!

After four years together, on-again/off-again couple Justin Timberlake, 30, and Jessica Biel, 29 are once again on the outs, a source close to the couple tells Usmagazine.com.

"It was mutual," says the insider. "Jessica is doing well."

The pair began dating in January 2007 and were often the subject of split rumors.

Last year, Biel told Vogue of her relationship, "It's the most precious thing that I have in my life, and I care so much about it that I don't care about what anyone else says or thinks."

RELATED ON WONDERALL & MSN:

Celebs who have been in open relationships

Learn all about Biel's movie career on MSN

5 of the most popular celebs on Wonderwall

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Sad Hollywood splits

PHOTOS: The many women Justin Timberlake has dated