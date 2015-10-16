Sofia Vergara is one step closer to making her fantasy wedding to Joe Manganiello a reality.

According to Us Weekly, the "Modern Family" actress has asked Jennifer Lopez favorite Zuhair Murad to design her wedding dress.

The magazine reports that the Columbian beauty will wear a "custom-made, fairy-tale frock" when she and Joe tie the knot at the Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 22.

In August, Sofia donned a wedding dress on the cover of the fall 2015 issue of Martha Stewart Weddings. She tried on several gowns during her photo shoot for the magazine -- and left Editor-in-chief Elizabeth Graves with a strong impression of the type of dress she was likely to wear on her big day.

"I think we can expect it to really be a curve-hugging dress, because she knows what looks good on her, and that definitely looks good on her," Graves told ET. "She definitely loves the look of a red lip, which is modern and exciting to her."

Zuhair Murad, take note!

Sofia and Joe became engaged in December 2014 while vacationing in Hawaii.