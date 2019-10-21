Biggest celebrity breakups of the decade

A lot of celebrity couples bit the dust over the last decade. Wonderwall.com is looking back at the most significant breakups that happened between 2010 and 2019, starting with the end of a Hollywood golden couple. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were quite possibly the most famous couple of the decade, so their split made major headlines -- especially because it was so unexpected and dramatic: After a mysterious September 2019 altercation on a private plane between Brad and one of their six kids led Angelina to file for divorce, Brad faced a Children and Family Services investigation. He was soon cleared of any wrongdoing, but a bitter custody battle continued for more than two years. A judge declared them legally single in April 2019 even as divorce negotiations concerning a financial settlement dragged on. Like the end of their union, its start was also mired in scandal: The gorgeous couple admitted they fell in love on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" in 2004 when Brad was still married to first wife Jennifer Aniston. Brangelina went public with their romance in 2005 and wed at their chateau in France in 2014 two years before it all came crashing down. Keep reading to see which other famous duos endured major splits or divorces over the last 10 years...

