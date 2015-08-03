Another one bites the dust! Gwen Stefani is the latest celebrity who is splitting up from her spouse.

Gwen has filed for divorce from her husband, musician Gavin Rossdale, after 13 years of marriage.

"While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment," the couple said in a statement. "To that end, we respectfully request privacy from the media during this time."

The 45-year-old "Hollaback Girl" singer cited irreconcilable differences. The couple also simultaneously asked for joint custody of their three children -- 9-year-old Kingston, 6-year-old Zuma and 1-year-old Apollo.

Gavin, 49, and Gwen did not have a prenuptial agreement, TMZ reported.

Gavin, who is the lead singer of Bush, served as a mentor on "The Voice" while Gwen was judging in 2014. During a press conference for the show, Gwen opened up about working with him.

"I went back and forth about having Gavin on [the show] because we have only collaborated on babies before. ... They turned out really cute. ... He breeds well," she said. "I was really overwhelmed that Gavin was actually going to be on [the show] with me, and we got in a little fight about it the night before because I was like, 'I don't know if I can handle this. It's just too much.' Then I slept on it, and in the morning, I said, 'Let's do this. It's going to spice things up. This is new. Let's do something collaborative. Why not?' And it was awesome."

In February, Gwen talked positively about her marriage in an interview with Cosmopolitan Magazine. "We go through so much together -- it's a miracle that we could stay together this long. [Gavin's] on a short tour right now, and he wrote me the sweetest note this morning. It's good to have those days when we both do our own things. I think that's what keeps relationships going, when both people can be themselves and have their own individuality."

Gwen recently recorded a song with Eminem for the Southpaw soundtrack. She will also continue to be a judge on the ninth season of "The Voice," which will premiere on Sept. 21, 2015.