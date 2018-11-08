Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are officially single.

TMZ reported that a private judge signed off on the duo's divorce documents last week and submitted them to a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge. That judge signed the paperwork on Nov. 7, meaning Ben and Jen are now divorced.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The divorce date is listed as Oct. 9, 2018, since that was when Ben signed off on the divorce (Jen reportedly had signed off days earlier). Ben and Jen never got lawyers involved in the case.

The documents show that the former couple will share joint physical and legal custody of their three kids, although their custody agreement is purposely vague.

TMZ claimed the physical custody agreement doesn't outline any specific division of time with the kids. In the beginning, Jen will get the majority of the time with Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. When Ben has the kids, he will have a monitor to ensure he's sober and that the children are safe.

The former couple certainly appears to be on good terms with each other, as they were photographed together after church on Nov. 4. Still, documents require that Ben and Jen remain civil.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"Neither party shall make derogatory or insulting remarks about the other," the documents say, according to TMZ. "Each party is restrained from arguing, yelling, or using profanity directed at the other party in the presence or within hearing distance of any of the minor children."

Although the former duo didn't have a prenuptial agreement, division of the assets isn't expected to be an issue, and the divorce documents don't contain any information about property.

The former couple split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.