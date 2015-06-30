It's over for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

After 10 years of marriage -- they celebrated their anniversary on June 29 -- the power couple confirmed their split following months of media speculation.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple tells said in a joint statement. "We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding."

Ben and Jen have three children: Violet, 9, Seraphina, 6, and Samuel, 3.

Over the years, they have dealt with rumors about the state of their marriage, but they were always able to work their issues out. That is, until now.

The former couple will file for divorce, however, it will reportedly not be done immediately until custody and property issues are resolved.