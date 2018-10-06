Although Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's have finalized their split, their custody agreement is incredibly vague, and that's by design.

TMZ claims that the couple's legal custody arrangement is cut and dry and very standard, but the physical custody agreement doesn't outline any specific division of time with the kids. In the beginning, the report states, Jen will get the majority of the time with Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. When Ben has the kids, he will have a monitor to ensure he's sober and that the children are safe.

Being that the kids are older now, they also may have a voice in the custody decision, too.

On Oct. 5, People magazine reported that Ben and Jen had finalized their divorce three years after separating. The report came a day after Ben completed his 40-day rehab stint for alcohol.

"The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others," Ben wrote in the statement on Instagram. "Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family."

He continued, "So many of people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn't think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone."

Ben had previously sought treatment for alcohol issues in 2001 and 2017.

"As I've had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure," he wrote earlier in the week. "With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling."