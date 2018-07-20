The business of being Jennifer Lopez

With a career that's taken her from Fly Girl to A-List superstar, there's no denying that Jennifer Lopez is a force to be reckoned with. From being ranked the most powerful celebrity in the world by Forbes in 2012 to being among Time's 100 most influential people in the world in 2018, the lady we love to call J.Lo has built herself quite an empire. In honor of the star's 49th birthday on July 24, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the business of being Ms. Jennifer Lopez!

