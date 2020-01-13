Music's biggest scandals

It's a fact of the music industry -- sometimes stars need to lip sync. Whether they have insane choreography to keep up with or just need the safety net of a backing track while performing on "Saturday Night Live" (ahem, Ashlee Simpson), many stars have been involved in lip-syncing scandals. But none was so dramatic as Milli Vanilli's back in 1990. The duo -- Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan -- won the Grammy for best new artist that year, only to later have to give it back after they were outed for not having sung on any of their releases. Keep reading to take a look back at more massive scandals in the music industry over the years...

