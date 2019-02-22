shocking reactions

Celebrities react to R. Kelly's indictment

On Friday, R&B singer R. Kelly was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Chicago. Those charges, prosecutors say, date back to multiple incidents as far back as 1998, and involve girls as young as 13. Kelly is expected to turn himself into authorities. The news rocked the entertainment world. Click through to see how celebrities are reacting to the indictment…

