Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars we lost in 2019, starting with "The Young and the Restless" actor Kristoff St. John. He was found dead at 52 in his Woodland Hills, California, home on Feb. 3. People magazine reported that an alcohol overdose is suspected, though the coroner is awaiting toxicology results. According to TMZ, Kristoff is being buried next to his son, Julian, who died by suicide in 2014.

