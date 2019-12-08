Celebrities react to rapper Juice WRLD's death

Stars react to the death of rapper Juice WRLD

Rising star rapper Juice WRLD, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, died Sunday, Dec. 8, after suffering a seizure at Midway Airport in his hometown of Chicago, according to multiple reports. Juice, whose chart-topping hits, "All Girls Are the Same" and "Lucid Dreams," earned him early breakout success, was rushed to a local hospital from the airport before being pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m., according to the New York Times. Juice rapped about what seems to have become a phenomenon of premature deaths in the young rap community on his 2018 track, "Legends," which features the lyrics, "All legends fall in the making / Sorry truth, dying young, demon youth / What's the 27 Club? / We ain't making it past 21." He had just turned 21 on Dec. 2. Keep reading to see how the stars are reacting to this tragic news...

