Celebrities react to rapper Juice WRLD's death
Rising star rapper Juice WRLD, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, died Sunday, Dec. 8, after suffering a seizure at Midway Airport in his hometown of Chicago, according to multiple reports. Juice, whose chart-topping hits, "All Girls Are the Same" and "Lucid Dreams," earned him early breakout success, was rushed to a local hospital from the airport before being pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m., according to the New York Times. Juice rapped about what seems to have become a phenomenon of premature deaths in the young rap community on his 2018 track, "Legends," which features the lyrics, "All legends fall in the making / Sorry truth, dying young, demon youth / What's the 27 Club? / We ain't making it past 21." He had just turned 21 on Dec. 2. Keep reading to see how the stars are reacting to this tragic news...
RELATED: Celebrities gone too soon
