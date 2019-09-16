Celebrities react to The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek's death

Ric Ocasek, the lead singer of The Cars who went on to become a beloved music producer, died in his New York City home on Sept. 15 from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with pulmonary emphysema as a contributing factor, NYC's medical examiner confirmed. He was 75. Family members and stars who were fans of or worked with the "Just What I Needed," "Drive" and "My Best Friend's Girl" songwriter spoke out following his unexpected passing. Read how they memorialized Ric...

