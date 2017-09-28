Celebs who've battled cancer

Cancer doesn't care who you are, it can strike anyone, even celebrities. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at stars who've beaten cancer. Take Julia Louis-Dreyfus, for example. On Sept. 28, 2017, the "Veep" star announced on Twitter that she has breast cancer. "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," she wrote. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality." Now keep reading to get the scoop on more celebs who've battled various forms of cancer...