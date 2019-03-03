Janice Freeman, a contestant on "The Voice," has passed away.

Tyler Golden / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On Saturday, March 2, Freeman, who competed on Season 13 in 2017, complained she couldn't breathe, according to a report on TMZ. Her husband, Dion, called 911 and performed CPR on the 33 year old until paramedics arrived. She was later pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m. at the hospital due to a blood clot which had traveled to her heart.

Photo by Jason Koerner / Getty Images / Getty Images

Freeman had suffered from a number of medical complications throughout her short life. The top 11 contestant from her season on the NBC show battled meningitis, cervical cancer and lupus.

The singer was a favorite of Miley Cyrus, who coached her during the season. The two stayed in touch after Freeman's elimination, and last year, Freeman publicly thanked the pop star for her financial support when she and her family were searching for a new home.

On Sunday, March 3, Cyrus posted a tribute to Freeman on her Instagram stories. The newly married 26 year old posted a photo of a rainbow, writing over it, "Thank you @janicefreeman...for everything. This represents you perfectly."

@mileycyrus / Instagram

Freeman is survived by her husband and daughter.