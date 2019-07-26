Valerie Harper won't enter hospice care and more ICYMI news

At-home care

"The Mary Tyler Moore Show" legend Valerie Harper will not enter hospice care, despite recommendations from doctors, her husband revealed. Tony Cacciotti explained his decision in a July 23 Facebook post. "I have been told by doctors to put Val in Hospice care and I can't (because of our 40 years of shared commitment to each other) and I won't because of the amazing good deeds she has graced us with while she's been here on earth," he wrote. "We will continue going forward as long as the powers above allow us, I will do my very best in making Val as comfortable as possible." Valerie, 79, was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2013.

