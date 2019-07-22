Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her family claim they were kicked off a Delta flight over the weekend because of crying children, and the matriarch says police are investigating.

The "Don't Be Tardy" star's daughter Brielle Biermann first described the alleged incident on Twitter, claiming her younger siblings were crying, prompting an airline employee to remove them from the flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta.

According to Page Six, the since-deleted tweet said, "[An employee] at gate 27 delta LAX just kicked my WHOLE FAMILY OFF the flight to ATL bc we were waiting on my dad with our service dog to finish going thru security & kJ & kash started crying bc they thought we left him and Kaia was literally S-TTING AND HE KICKED US OFF!!!! WTF."

Brielle added, "He was grabbing my siblings and escorting them off HIMSELF while my moms in the bathroom with Kaia!!!!!! I have never dealt with anything like this in my life."

Kim responded to her daughter's tweet, writing, "Unacceptable @Delta but police are now involved."

Airport police have no record of an incident occurring, Page Six said, but Delta said on social media that it was looking into the claims.

Still, many weren't exactly taking Kim's side on this, as many accused the reality TV family of making up the notion that their dog is indeed a "service dog."

"Except you don't have a service dog sooooooooo …………," one person wrote, setting off a barrage of fans echoing similar thoughts, many of them citing the fact that the family dog once bit her young son Kash in the face.

One person said the police were "hopefully investigating the fake service dog."

Another added, "Your dog has bit a child. I love that you are so open to rehabbing him but you are abusing the service dog rule and are part of the problem. Period."