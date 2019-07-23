Doctors have recommended that acting legend Valerie Harper be put in hospice care, but her husband is refusing to do so.

Tara Ziemba / Getty Images

"I have been told by doctors to put Val in Hospice care and I can't [because of our 40 years of shared commitment to each other] and I won't because of the amazing good deeds she has graced us with while she's been here on earth," Valerie's husband, Tony Cacciotti, wrote on Facebook. "We will continue going forward as long as the powers above allow us, I will do my very best in making Val as comfortable as possible."

The "Mary Tyler Moore Show" star's health has been dwindling as she battles brain cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2013.

"There are two special ANGELS on this planet masquerading as humans who live and work together, that have made it possible to have all of Val's needs taken care of," Tony wrote on Tuesday. "For those of you who have been in this position, you will totally understand that 'it's hard letting go.' So as long as I'm able and capable, I'll be where I belong right beside her."

Tony added, "Many, many thanks for your outpouring of kindness and support."

WireImage

Valerie's longtime friend Deanna also wrote a note on the Facebook page, telling fans she will continue to update them.

"We are so grateful for your love and support," she wrote.

Valerie, 79, best known for playing Rhoda Morgenstern on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" in the 1970s, has had health issues in the past, having beat lung cancer in 2009. Recently, Tony and Deanna set up a GoFundMe to help with Valerie's medical bills.

CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images

In a 2017 interview with Fox News, Valerie reflected on her Emmy-winning career

"I've had a wonderful career," she said. "I got to be an actress. I was a dancer. And then I grew into this area of acting and that was just so wonderful."