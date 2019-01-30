Stars who welcomed babies in 2019

Country music star Carrie Underwood is a mom again! "Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday [Jan. 21]... his mom, dad [Mike Fisher] and big brother [Isaiah, 3] couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle," Carrie captioned an Instagram photo slideshow debuting her second son. "Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."

