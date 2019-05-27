Kate Mara, 36, is officially a first-time mama!

The "House of Cards" actress and her hubby Jamie Bell, 33, announced the recent birth of their baby girl in the sweetest way.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / REX/Shutterstock

On Monday, May 27, Kate shared her exciting baby news with the world by posting a precious photo of her newborn's tiny feet on Instagram.

"We had a baby a couple weeks ago," she captioned the shot. "Here are her feet."

The couple likewise revealed they were expecting a baby on Instagram back in February.

"Went on a date with our bun in the oven," Kate captioned a bumpin' picture with her man at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party in Los Angeles.

While the new addition is Kate's first child, Jamie already has some experience with fatherhood. He shares son Jack, 5, with his ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.

"It's just a dream every day to be lucky enough to have kids," he told E! News soon after Jack was born. "It's a labor of love. It really is."

Kate and Jamie struck up a romance after working together on the 2015 flick "Fantastic Four." They wed in the summer of 2018.

Congrats!