Rapper XXXTentacion is dead after he being gunned down in his car in Miami on June 18.

TMZ reported that officials have pronounced him dead. Earlier reports indicated that XXXTentacion had no pulse.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, the controversial rapper was leaving a motorcycle dealership when a gunman suddenly went up to his car and shot him. "Witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired," TMZ said. The incident is a possible drive-by shooting, as the gunman reportedly fled in a black Dodge Journey.

XXXTentacion, 20, appeared lifeless in his car in video taken right after the shooting.

Initially, the Broward County Fire Department told the website that XXXTentacion was rushed to a hospital, but wouldn't elaborate on his current condition. Emergency dispatch recordings indicated that he was "comatose" and being transported as a "Level 1" trauma patient.

The rapper had had his fair share of feuds over the years, and he also had trouble with the law. He was currently awaiting a trial where he faced 15 charges for alleged domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend and witness tampering. In March, a judge released him from house arrest so that he could tour.

His last album, "?," debuted at No. 1 in March.