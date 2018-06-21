Did gunned down rapper XXXTentacion have a baby on the way when he died? His mother sure is hinting that that's the case.

On June 21, the late rapper's mom, Cleopatra Bernard, posted an image of a sonogram on Instagram.

He left us a final gift. A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on Jun 21, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT

"He left us a final gift," she captioned the image.

It's not known if she was referring to her son, but it certainly looks that way. She also makes no mention of who the mother is, if the sonogram is legit.

XXXTentacion died on June 18 after an apparent drive-by shooting and robbery. The controversial rapper was leaving a motorcycle dealership when a gunman suddenly went up to his car and shot him.

"Witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired," TMZ said.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

XXXTentacion, 20, appeared lifeless in his car in video taken right after the shooting. Witnesses said he had no pulse at the time.

On June 21, police announced that Dedrick D. Williams had been arrested in XXXTentacion's death.

Dedrick, 22, was arrested for first-degree murder, a probation violation for theft of a car motor vehicle and driving without a valid license.

TMZ reported that two other men are being sought in the shooting death.